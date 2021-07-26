 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Molly
molly

My name is Molly and I am a very special dog with a story to tell! I haven't had the best life and spent most of it running. I have never been in a home, never had a soft warm bed, and never had someone to love me; that is until I came to the Coconino Humane Association. I am a beautiful doe-eyed retriever mix with a lot of love to give if you are just willing to be patient. I came to the shelter a feral and untrusting dog, but with time and lots of work, I am ready for the next step in my life. I need someone to continue teaching and loving me. I do enjoy the company of other dogs as long as they are quiet and not too overbearing. No puppies for me, please! I would do best in a home with a confident, older, and friendly dog to show me the ropes. I also must have a house with a yard as I am used to having a lot of space and will need time to adjust to a home environment. If you are interested in adopting me you must meet with our trainer first, call the shelter at 928-526-1076 to set up an appointment. Go to coconinohumane.org to view some of our other adoptable pets.

