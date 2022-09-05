Pet of the Week: Molly

My name is Molly. I think that I am a lap dog, which is rather unfortunate for me because I am not exactly lap dog-sized. I am very good on a leash and am eager to learn new things; therefore I make the perfect walking companion or trick dog! I was turned in at the Coconino Humane Assoc. when I had puppies and started guarding them from other dogs. I was fine with other dogs before having my puppies, but I am a dominant female. I may do well with a submissive male or female, but I definitely want to be the queen of my home! If you have room on your lap and in your heart, come and get me! View our other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.