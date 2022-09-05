My name is Molly. I think that I am a lap dog, which is rather unfortunate for me because I am not exactly lap dog-sized. I am very good on a leash and am eager to learn new things; therefore I make the perfect walking companion or trick dog! I was turned in at the Coconino Humane Assoc. when I had puppies and started guarding them from other dogs. I was fine with other dogs before having my puppies, but I am a dominant female. I may do well with a submissive male or female, but I definitely want to be the queen of my home! If you have room on your lap and in your heart, come and get me! View our other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Molly
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crews recently broke ground on a flood mitigation project in the Schultz Creek watershed of Flagstaff, signaling progress toward long-term sol…
On Tuesday a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a white Toyota Tacoma truck at the intersection of Milton Road and Mikes Pike. Police are still searching for the driver in the hit and run crash.
On Sunday, community volunteers will search for a Flagstaff couple that disappeared two weeks ago.
Flagstaff police responded early Thursday to Coconino High School after a student pulled out a knife on campus.
Lupe Gil Anaya, who has spent most of her life in this city raising a large family and teaching many, celebrated her 100th birthday with a par…
This year early bird ticket sales for the Coconino County Fair are higher than they’ve ever been. In 2020 the fair was a digital event, in 2021 it returned in person with mask mandates and limited vendors. This year organizers are noticing that the community missed the annual event, and they’re looking forward to a record-breaking 73rd year of family fun, fried food, and farm-raised traditions.
Phoenix police have seized "rainbow" fentanyl pills, and Flagstaff officials are concerned about the potential impact of opioids packaged to entice younger users.
The Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) hosted a candidate forum for Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Monday evening as members of t…
Despite a wetter-than-normal monsoon season, Flagstaff has yet to see an instance of rainfall that tests the capacity of flood mitigation syst…