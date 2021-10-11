Pet of the Week: Mina & Dracula

Adopt bonded pair Mina & Dracula just in time for Halloween! This fearfully adorable pair love each other so much, they just can't picture life without the other. They are under 1 year old, so you'll have years of fun ahead.

Don't be afraid to adopt a bonded pair; it might seem overwhelming, but having two cats is almost always better than one! Most importantly, they keep each other entertained while you are away from home. There are other added benefits like better socialization and are they likely to adjust more quickly in their new home, because they'll always have each other. We have lowered their adoption fee so you can bring these cuties home for $100 total.