Pet of the Week: Milk and Shake

These sisters are Milk (right in photo) and Shake (left in photo)! While they did come into the shelter together, they are looking for separate forever homes! We just couldn't help but take this opportunity to spotlight them both; they are such wonderful puppies.

They are about 6 months old and have been adoptable for two weeks now! Milk & Shake make wonderful receptionists, we just love having their puppy energy behind our front desk. They are working on potty training and are very food motivated which could help with additional training! They are currently being treated for mange but they only have one treatment left. This would be sent home with adopters at no additional cost. We hope these fun girls don't have to wait too much longer for someone to come meet them.