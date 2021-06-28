My name is Miles and I have "miles to go before I sleep!" I would like to spend them all with you! I am a 3-year-old female shepherd mix and because I am medium size many people would consider me perfect. I am a happy-go-lucky kind of girl and I appear to be friendly with other dogs. I will happily greet them with a wagging tail and a play bow. Because I am on the calmer side with regard to dog play I would prefer to be adopted into a home with a more mature dog rather than a puppy. I would also be best in a home with no human puppies (small kids.) You can visit me at the Coconino Humane Association or check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Miles
