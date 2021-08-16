Pet of the Week: Mildred

Just like humans, some cats have old souls. Mildred is only about a year old but she's happiest when she is relaxing, undisturbed on a comfy couch with some groovy tunes. She coexists with the other cats in her community cat room but she honestly isn't the biggest fan of them. She would much rather be the only kitty in the home so she can soak up all your undivided attention.

If you are looking for a young companion who will be with you for years to come but without the playful energy that many young cats have, then Mildred is the lady for you! She has been adoptable for nearly 60 days now. She's watched all her sisters get adopted, and many of the cats from her room. She wants it to be her turn next!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Mildred is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

