Pet of the Week: Mia

Short, stocky, and snuggly; that’s Mia! She may look like a big gal, but don’t think that means a big personality. Just watch her take a treat oh-so-gently out of your hand and you’ll know how sweet Mia is. Her family loved her very much, but could no longer care for her when they went into the hospital. Since she lived in a home, Mia is potty-trained, walks like a dream on the leash, and knows some tricks! However, she is unsure about other dogs right now. Mia’s perfect home would be a quiet and relaxed place with lots of comfy spots to cuddle up in. If you’re looking for a Netflix buddy to start your Bridgerton binge with, Mia might be your perfect fit.