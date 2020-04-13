Pet of the Week: Merlina

My name is Merlina. I'm a pretty little girl that has been patiently waiting for my "furever" home at High Country Humane. Right now, I'm painfully shy at the shelter, but in a nice, quiet home, I know I would warm right up to you! I love other kitties, especially ones that are sweet and friendly like me! My adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor, so please come visit me today!
As with all High Country Humane animals, Merlina is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org
