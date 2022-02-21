Pet of the Week: Maverick

Three months in an animal shelter is far too long for any dog! We are really hoping someone will come to meet Maverick and take him home. This red heeler is about 3 years old and 60 lbs., and SO ready to be your best buddy.

Maverick loves toys and to play fetch. But what he loves more is exploring life outside the shelter with staff and volunteers; he does great on hikes and sleepovers! He's very curious and independent but when you're ready to snuggle up on the couch and watch a movie he's right there with you and if you want to give him a massage that's even better. He sleeps through the night and is better than an electric blanket in the winter. Maverick would be best as the only dog in the home and no small children!