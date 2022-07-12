 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Marty

My name is Marty and I’m a beautiful 6-month-old female Bearded Collie mix.  I showed up on the doorstep of a nice rescue person and was given to my previous owners as a gift. Unfortunately, they were in their 70s and were not quite as energetic as me. They loved me but recognized that being a working breed I have a need to stay active. If you’re looking for a hiking or running companion or have kids you need to wear out -- I'm your gal! Please come to Coconino Humane Assoc. to meet me in person, fall in love, adopt me and take me home.  See our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

