My name is Marty and I’m a beautiful 6-month-old female Bearded Collie mix. I showed up on the doorstep of a nice rescue person and was given to my previous owners as a gift. Unfortunately, they were in their 70s and were not quite as energetic as me. They loved me but recognized that being a working breed I have a need to stay active. If you’re looking for a hiking or running companion or have kids you need to wear out -- I'm your gal! Please come to Coconino Humane Assoc. to meet me in person, fall in love, adopt me and take me home. See our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Marty
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extended drought and fire risk throughout the Southwest motivated the City of Flagstaff to say goodbye to a popular tradition this Fourth of July.
Amid concerns of negative impacts to water quality and unbalanced investments, Flagstaff City Council gave direction on Tuesday to move ahead…
Coconino County has moved to a high community level for COVID-19, according to the latest dashboard data report. In the week ending July 2, on…
Officials at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport say United Airlines plans to suspend service to the northern Arizona airport starting Oct. 30 and will …
The Coconino County Flood Control District is in need of volunteers to help fill and place sandbags in neighborhoods affected by post-fire flooding.
A portion of the Coconino National Forest surrounding Sycamore Creek will temporarily close at 6 a.m. Saturday due to an increased risk of fla…
An apparent murder-suicide claimed two lives and left a third person with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday night in Flagstaff.
This year, the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade enjoyed an idyllic summer morning. Recent rains had washed the brick buildings clean and watere…
Another trial took place Tuesday for Matthew Riser, who allegedly burned toilet paper on the Coconino National Forest near where the Pipeline …