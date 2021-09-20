 Skip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK: Marley
PET OF THE WEEK: MARLEY

PET OF THE WEEK: Marley

marley

Hi, I’m Marley, a 4-year-old female mixed breed. The shelter is full of puppies and I need you to save me from their silly antics! I am so much more mature! I came to the Coconino Humane Association as a feral dog and I am a little shy but very sweet. It takes me awhile to warm up to people so I just need a home with patience. I walk well on leash and don’t bark too much. If you visit me you will fall in love. You can see additional adoptable pets (lots of puppies) at coconinohumane.org

