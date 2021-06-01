Pet of the Week: Marisol

Marisol is the definition of bliss ignorance. She was diagnosed with a severe heart condition and has no idea that her estimated time frame is 15-18 months. We hope there is a kind, loving family out there ready to take Marisol home as their only pet and give her the best life, no matter how long it is!

At some stage, Marisol will go into congestive heart failure. We have started her on medication to delay the onset of CHF, but it is inevitable that this will happen. This happy girl currently has no symptoms and hopefully with the meds this will remain the case for a long time. Her adopters should be prepared for regular vet visits, daily meds, and tons of kisses from this senior lab mix! Her adoption fee is $50 and we will provide you with 30 days of her heart medication so you have time to make that vet appointment.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Marisol is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0