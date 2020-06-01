Pet of the Week: Marilyn
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: MARILYN

Pet of the Week: Marilyn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
marilyn

Are you a rock climbing lover in need of a fantastic canine crag companion? Do we have the dog for you! Marilyn is a beautiful 2 year old shepherd; although there might be some mountain goat in there, because this girl can climb! Fences, baby gates, counters, and chairs, if it's up high, Marilyn wants to be there. She is a timid pup when you first meet her, but if you give her a little time, she is friendly as can be! Marilyn is a fantastic listener, incredibly sweet, and promises not to give you any unsolicited beta while you climb (even if she climbs better than you!). Come visit the shelter today and see this climbing champion in action today!

As with all High Country Humane animals, Marilyn is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News