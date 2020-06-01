Pet of the Week: Marilyn

Are you a rock climbing lover in need of a fantastic canine crag companion? Do we have the dog for you! Marilyn is a beautiful 2 year old shepherd; although there might be some mountain goat in there, because this girl can climb! Fences, baby gates, counters, and chairs, if it's up high, Marilyn wants to be there. She is a timid pup when you first meet her, but if you give her a little time, she is friendly as can be! Marilyn is a fantastic listener, incredibly sweet, and promises not to give you any unsolicited beta while you climb (even if she climbs better than you!). Come visit the shelter today and see this climbing champion in action today!