Pet of the Week: Mama Jelly Bean

On a quiet July morning, Mama Jelly Bean and her five very young babies were brought into High Country Humane in a cardboard box. While her babies squealed and wiggled, this mama knew she was in safe hands. That evening, after the shelter was closed down for the night and everyone was asleep in their beds, an orphaned kitten was brought in. This little guy was maybe a few days old; so small he could fit in the palm of a hand with room to spare. Mama Jelly Bean gave him one sniff and immediately adopted him into her family. She nursed and loved him like her own.

Very quickly, Mama Jelly Bean and her little jelly-belly babies went into a foster home! They stayed here until they were big enough to get fixed and put up for adoption! With the big heart she has, she turned out to be the best mom. She would groom her babies until they were sick of it, but also play with them and teach them cat manners! Once put up for adoption, every single one of her babies were adopted within two days. However, Mama Jelly Bean is taking a little longer to find her forever home.