Pet of the Week: Mama Jelly Bean

On a quiet July morning, Mama Jelly Bean and her five very young babies were brought into High Country Humane in a cardboard box. While her babies squealed and wiggled, this mama knew she was in safe hands. That evening, after the shelter was closed down for the night and everyone was asleep in their beds, an orphaned kitten was brought in. This little guy was maybe a few days old; so small he could fit in the palm of a hand with room to spare. Mama Jelly Bean gave him one sniff and immediately adopted him into her family. She nursed and loved him like her own.
Very quickly, Mama Jelly Bean and her little jelly-belly babies went into a foster home! They stayed here until they were big enough to get fixed and put up for adoption! With the big heart she has, she turned out to be the best mom. She would groom her babies until they were sick of it, but also play with them and teach them cat manners! Once put up for adoption, every single one of her babies were adopted within two days. However, Mama Jelly Bean is taking a little longer to find her forever home.
She loves chasing her wand toys, looking out windows and being held so she can make biscuits on your shoulder and purr into your ear. As your new furry member of the family, she pledges to eat any spider or insect that might come into your home, as long as you give her plenty of tummy rubs. She might give you the occasional gentle love bite if her food bowl is empty but it's never aggressive! Mama Jelly Bean is as playful as any kitten and needs a home that has room for her to race around and play.
As with all of High Country Humane's animals, Mama Jelly Bean is up-to-date on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by the Petsmart Adoption Center to meet her between 9AM - 5PM, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.
