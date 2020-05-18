Pet of the Week: Maggie

Hi, I'm Maggie. I'm a sweet girl, hoping to find my new forever home. I have been staying in shelters for a long time so I'm hoping yours will be the one that sticks. I am good on the leash (I love a harness), sweet — playful and a bundle of fun. Come and meet me today. I will need to be the only fur child in the house. Did I mention I know all my basic commands and some, and I am very potty trained. I am a very intelligent lady. Hope to make your acquaintance soon! Maggie's adoption fee has been sponsored by generous donors!