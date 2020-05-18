Pet of the Week: Maggie

Hi, I'm Maggie. I'm a sweet girl, hoping to find my new forever home. I have been staying in shelters for a long time so I'm hoping yours will be the one that sticks. I am good on the leash (I love a harness), sweet — playful and a bundle of fun. Come and meet me today. I will need to be the only fur child in the house. Did I mention I know all my basic commands and some, and I am very potty trained. I am a very intelligent lady. Hope to make your acquaintance soon! Maggie's adoption fee has been sponsored by generous donors!
As with all High Country Humane animals, Maggie is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org
