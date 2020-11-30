Pet of the Week: Maggie/Valentina

This lovely lady might look a little familiar. It’s Maggie, now named Valentina!

After waiting patiently in shelters for so long, Valentina finally found her furever family and we couldn’t have been more excited. Unfortunately, due to an unexpected family tragedy, she is now back with us and is looking for love once again.

Valentina is playful, fun, and smart as can be! She LOVES to go on adventures and hikes, and walks very well with a harness. After so much time in the shelter, she would like to be your only furbaby, so she can have all your love and affection. Valentina knows many basic commands and is very potty trained! Her adoption fee has been sponsored by generous donors. Please come meet beautiful Valentina today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, she is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary!

Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

