 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Maggie/Valentina
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: MAGGIE/VALENTINA

Pet of the Week: Maggie/Valentina

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
maggie

This lovely lady might look a little familiar. It’s Maggie, now named Valentina!

After waiting patiently in shelters for so long, Valentina finally found her furever family and we couldn’t have been more excited. Unfortunately, due to an unexpected family tragedy, she is now back with us and is looking for love once again.

Valentina is playful, fun, and smart as can be! She LOVES to go on adventures and hikes, and walks very well with a harness. After so much time in the shelter, she would like to be your only furbaby, so she can have all your love and affection. Valentina knows many basic commands and is very potty trained! Her adoption fee has been sponsored by generous donors. Please come meet beautiful Valentina today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, she is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary!

Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
SUNDAY FEATURE: For this Flagstaff retiree, the Buck stops wherever fires pop up
Local

SUNDAY FEATURE: For this Flagstaff retiree, the Buck stops wherever fires pop up

Back home in Flagstaff, retirement resumed, Buck Wickham looks none the worse for wear. Another fire season will come, soon enough, and he will sure as heck be there once more in the midst of the action. But for now, Buck in winter is content to dust off his golf clubs, scratch his beloved Aussie Shepherd, Bessie, behind the ears, trade his cowboy boots for hiking boots or, really, just chill and reflect on another hot, dry summer on the front lines now safely in the books.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

FlagLive! Breaking News