Pet of the Week: Luna

Luna was surrendered to us, and that change was quite a lot for her to adjust to. She started out fearful of everything and reacted accordingly. But with time and tons of love and patience she has been coming around and seeking pets and attention from the staff here at HCH. She loves to lounge on cat trees and comfy beds in addition to basking in the sunshine. In her new home, she should be the only fur baby with no small children. Miss Luna would do best in a home with an experienced cat owner who understands the hardships she has gone through.
Thanks to a generous donor, Luna's adoption fee is only $50 to help her get the best forever home!
As with all High Country Humane animals, Luna is fixed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org
