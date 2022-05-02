Pet of the Week: Luna

My name is Luna and I am about 6 years old. I came in with two different litters of my puppies and am looking for a nice home to call my own. I appear to be completely house broken and am both dog and cat friendly. I love to go for walks and will stay close, even off leash. Once you build up my trust I will never leave your side. I love to snuggle under the covers and hate getting out of bed in the morning. If you want a sweet little companion to sit in your lap and cuddle with you, I am your girl! I would be fine in a home with children that are patient with me and go slow. I am currently in foster care so call the Coconino Humane Assoc. to set up an appointment to meet me.Visit online at coconinohumane.org