Pet of the Week: Luna

My name is Luna, and I am an Argentine Dogo/Great Dane mix. If you are familiar with those breeds, you know I am a very large girl. Even though I am three years old, I can act like a puppy and bounce around excitedly when I meet all kinds of people. I would be best in a home with no small children because I might knock them over with my desire to play! I haven't had much training so I need someone who is willing to work with me and provide lots of exercise. I am also deaf so I will need to be taught hand commands by a trainer with lots of patience. The love I will provide you will be well worth the effort! If you have other animals at home I would like to meet them as I can be a bit overwhelming to other dogs.