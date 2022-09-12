 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | LUMOS AND NOX

If you are looking for the most beautiful Siamese boys who need a loving & patient home, then Lumos and Nox are the kittens for you! They are bonded which means they need to go home together. But two kittens are twice as much fun, and only half the work.

Lumos is the lighter of the two, and has the more bold personality. His brother, Nox, has a darker face, is a little more shy, and is a tripod kitten! Don't worry, he gets around just fine and hardly knows he isn't like every other kitten. They are about 4 months old and have their whole lives ahead of them!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, these kittens are current on their vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. To get in touch with her foster, please text (928) 380-2905! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

