Pet of the Week: Lucky

This is Lucky, a happy-go-lucky 2-year-old neutered pit bull mix. He hasn’t had much luck getting adopted though, and since April has been biding his time at the Coconino Humane Association. We’re hoping that his luck will change once you meet him — and that he will wiggle his way into your heart. He is a real sweetie pie but doesn’t particularly care for other male dogs. If you adopt Lucky, we’re pretty sure that your luck will change for the better too. He is anxious to meet his new family and move into his fur-ever home. Check out some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.