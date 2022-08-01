Pet of the Week: Lu Lu

This is Lulu, a 1-year-old female retriever/lab mix. It’s not often that you can find a big dog who is happy being both active and relaxing. She is easy to please and easy to play with. She takes basic commands and walks well on a leash. She also gets along well with other dogs. It is definitely worth your time to come to meet her. If you are looking for something else, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.