Pet of the Week: Lobo

Calling all single gals looking for a new pal! Have you met Lobo the Ladies’ Man?

This handsome little fellow is ready to be your number 1 fan, BFF, shoulder to cry on, yoga buddy, and more. Lobo is looking for someone that can help him put his rough past behind him and bring out the best in him. You see, Lobo might put up a tough front, but inside, he’s actually just scared. But that doesn’t stop him from trying to be the Best Boy each and every day!

Lobo is potty trained and crate trained! He is respectful of your things & food and doesn’t have separation anxiety at all. He loves going for car rides, walkies, and snuggle time. Lobo doesn’t even mind bathtime. He is so smart and really wants to learn how to enjoy life again! Please give Lobo a chance!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Lobo is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

