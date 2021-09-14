Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love.

Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than 100 days now. She is so loving, and is eager to greet you for head pets or climb up on your back like a kitten. Once she was comfortable in her foster home, her personality blossomed into a playful and spunky gal. Her favorite things are her cozy basket bed, multiple meals a day, and listening to NPR. She does OK with the dog in the foster home but not the other kitties. She would love a mellow, adult only home with no other felines so she can live out her golden years.