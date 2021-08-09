Pet of the Week: Link

My name is Link. I am a very special boy but have some things I need to share with you before you make me your new kitty. The first is that I am partially blind. Well, mostly blind. I do have some vision. I can still run and romp and jump up on things like the curious kitten I am, but it may take me a bit of tumbling to figure it all out. Being visually impaired, I would do best in a home with no stairs.

Another special thing about me is that I have a slight chronic upper respiratory infection. I came to the Coconino Humane Assoc. a very small and sick kitten. They have done everything in their power to get me to the awesome health I am in today! I still have some slight sneezing fits now and then but I am totally okay; it's just a quirky thing about me.

I am extremely energetic and absolutely love to play and wrestle. I would do great in a home with some fun playmates. I may be a small guy, but I would proudly take on other cats and dogs in a wrestling match! I am super sweet and am hoping to add some sweetness to your life. Meet other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

