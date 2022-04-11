 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | LIL JOHNNY

Pet of the Week: Lil Johnny

Meet Lil Johnny. He is an Australian Cattle dog/Chesapeake Retriever mix puppy ready for his first home. He is at the puppy stage where not all his body parts are growing at the same rate and has an adorable off-kilter look. Surely, everything will catch up soon. He is ready to meet you so feel free to stop by. If a puppy isn't what you are looking for at the moment, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

