Pet of the Week: Libby

There are many reasons why a dog may not do well in a shelter environment, but in Libby's case it is because she is so friendly and social. This girl is very sad at the shelter, she lives in an office but she just wants to be with people all the time and she can't do that here. She needs a home so desperately.

Libby loves other dogs, she would be great with kids, and she is fully potty trained. She is only about 6 years old and weighs 45 pounds! In her time with us, we discovered Libby had an ankle break that healed itself by the time she arrived! It does not affect her quality of life, she is such a happy girl. We know you'll fall in love with Libby, please come meet her!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Libby is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.