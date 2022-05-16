Pet of the Week: Lenny

Lenny is a special boy looking for a forever home with lots of love! Lenny loves kids and other dogs, he is such a good boy! He's potty trained, leash trained, and is such a huge cuddle bug. He will keep you warm all night long!

Now you're probably asking why such an amazing dog hasn't been adopted already. To put it simply, Lenny stress vomits. When he's in a new environment and adjusting, he vomits frequently until he gets comfortable. This can be unsettling to a new adopter, but our Veterinarian has done X-rays, bloodwork, the works! We feel that with a healthy, structured routine Lenny will do well in a home. He just needs to find the perfect, patient family!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Lenny is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. To get in touch with his foster mom, call/text at (928) 607-2813, or email at suzypalmer97@gmail.com! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0