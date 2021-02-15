 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Layla
0 comments
Pet of the Week: Layla

Pet of the Week: Layla

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
layla

My name is Layla. I am a very energetic and wiggly 2-year-old mastiff mix. I am still learning manners and will need an adopter who can teach me not to jump up as I am HUGE! I think I am a lap dog and have a tail that goes a mile a minute. Because of my size and energy I would not be the ideal dog if you have small children. I also am not a fan of small dogs or cats as they are just toys to me. If you have half a sizable couch to share with me or are willing to let me stretch out in your bed, come meet me at the Coconino Humane Assn. Preview our other available pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Snowbowl crowds prompt mixed opinions on COVID-19 safety
Local

Snowbowl crowds prompt mixed opinions on COVID-19 safety

  • Updated

With snows came long lift lines at Snowbowl. While the highlands saw pristine winter conditions, a worrying trend was unfolding across the state at roughly the same time. In mid-January, public-health and hospital officials declared that Arizona had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the United States.

+3
Salvaging COVID-19 vaccines: Flagstaff providers use waitlists to prevent waste
Local

Salvaging COVID-19 vaccines: Flagstaff providers use waitlists to prevent waste

  • Updated

The guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sites could be reduced to one simple message: don’t waste doses. But with appointment cancellations and occasionally overfilled vials, extra vaccine doses have come to be expected, leading local providers to create their own systems for getting these extra shots in the arms of Phase 1a and select 1b eligible community members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)