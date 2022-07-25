 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | LANEY

Pet of the Week: Laney

Laney is 1 year old and was pregnant when she came to the Coconino Humane Association from the reservation. She had her puppies and is now ready for a forever home. She is pretty and has a fast wagging tail. She is very friendly to people and would love to meet you. If you are interested in seeing other adoptable pets you can find them on coconinohumane.org

