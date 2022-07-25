Pet of the Week: Laney

Laney is 1 year old and was pregnant when she came to the Coconino Humane Association from the reservation. She had her puppies and is now ready for a forever home. She is pretty and has a fast wagging tail. She is very friendly to people and would love to meet you. If you are interested in seeing other adoptable pets you can find them on coconinohumane.org
Tags
- Reggie
- Pet
- Coconino Humane Association
- Mix
- Shepherd
- Chew
- Personality
- Good Samaritan
- Alfalfa
- Zoology
- Australian Cattle Dog
- Abscess
- Cuddle
- Luna
- Friendly
- Puppy
- Appointment
- Coconino Humane Assoc.
- Name
- Molly
- Dog
- Leash
- Size
- Rae
- Stranger
- Bark
- Lap
- Tilly
- Paw
- Surroundings
- Mouth
- Adventure
- Sake
- Sport
- Anatomy
- Affection
- Hair
- Week
- Adjust
- Pit Bull
- Terrier
- Siss
- Spay
- Get Along
- Sherbert
- Demeanor
- Girl
- Leg
- Car
- Dakota
- Tooth
- Trauma
- Impact
- Marty
- Bearded Collie
- Need
- Owner
- Doorstep
- Hurk
- Look For
- Laney
- Wagging
- Year
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.