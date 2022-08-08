Pet of the Week: Lake

This handsome boy is Lake! He is only 10 months old and was found in the Lake Mary parking lot next to a pile of dog food. It is illegal to dump or abandon animals but it happens more often than you would know. We are grateful that animal management was able to pick him up and bring him to the shelter where he could find a forever home! He is a sweet but energetic pup. He loves other dogs and would love to go to a home where he would have playmates. Make sure to always bring your dog for a meet and greet to make sure they get along.