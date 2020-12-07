Pet of the Week: Kujo

My name is Kujo and I am here at the Coconino Humane Association with my sister. (Don't let my name scare you away — I am really quite sweet!) We are four years old and since we have spent our whole lives together we want to stay that way. Just think of it as twice as much fun.

We are surprised that there are so many small dogs here at the shelter. We know that is what many potential adopters are looking for. So if we don’t exactly fill the bill (although I can’t imagine why not) and you are looking for a small dog, this is the ideal time to check it out! If it is hard for you to visit it is also possible to see us all at coconinohumane.org