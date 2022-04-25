Pet of the Week: Kitty Bryant

Kitty Bryant is a handsome 1-and-a-half-year-old tabby boy with the most beautiful golden eyes! Those eyes are very politely asking you to take him home and love on him forever! He is such a lovebug and will ask for treats with a sweet little meow. He really loves to just follow you around, he wants to be part of the action! At this time, his caretakers believe he would be happiest as the only kitty in the home. But he might be happy with a calm dog or gentle kids!