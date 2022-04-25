 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | KITTY BRYANT

Pet of the Week: Kitty Bryant

Kitty Bryant

Kitty Bryant is a handsome 1-and-a-half-year-old tabby boy with the most beautiful golden eyes! Those eyes are very politely asking you to take him home and love on him forever! He is such a lovebug and will ask for treats with a sweet little meow. He really loves to just follow you around, he wants to be part of the action! At this time, his caretakers believe he would be happiest as the only kitty in the home. But he might be happy with a calm dog or gentle kids!

This boy is in a foster home due to the fire evacuation so if you are interested in adopting, please contact our HCH cat team lead, Summer, by text at 928-301-7961 and she will arrange for you to meet him!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Kitty Bryant is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

