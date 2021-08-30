Pet of the Week: Kira

My name is Kira and I am a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Australian Kelpie mix. Do you want an easy-going, low-key dog to be your new best friend? If the answer is yes, I am your girl! I walk beautifully on a leash, am friendly towards other dogs, and neutral toward cats. Once I get to know you I am very sweet and will grin at you with my gorgeous smile! If you have other dogs I would like to meet them before going home with you to make sure that we are a good fit. I am very calm, especially around other dogs. I will not pull you towards them even if they are right there in front of me. I am actually used as a neutral dog when working with other reactive dogs. Give the Coconino Humane Assoc. a call at (928)-526-1076 if you think that you can give me a warm bed to curl up in. See our other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.