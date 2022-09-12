Pet of the Week: Kermit

Meet Kermit! This 2-year-old mixed breed male had a very interesting trip to the Coconino Humane Association. He was found on the reservation and the kind people who found him noticed the problem with is back legs and thought he had been hit by a car.

They brought him to the shelter to be euthanized. When he arrived at the shelter, though, it was clear that it was a birth defect and that Kermit had actually adapted quite well to his disability. He is a handsome guy who gets along with other dogs (but prefers females) and has a sweet nature. He is good with going for short walks but is not a good candidate as a hiking companion. If you visit him you will be glad you did. Or, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org