PET OF THE WEEK: Karcyn James

How many dogs do you know that have a first and last name? We don't know many so we are excited to introduce you all to Karcyn James!

Karcyn is a large, lean, big-boy machine. With beautiful brindle coloring and lots of one year-old dog energy, he would make a great companion for someone who can match his zest for life. Before he came to us, Karcyn lived in a home with other doggies. Unfortunately, they all wanted to be alpha male and it was too overwhelming for Karcyn, so his family had to surrender him to us.

Once in our care, we decided to get right to work on figuring out how Karcyn interacts with other dogs. Through the use of play groups, we discovered that Karcyn can get along with another dog who is bigger and very confident. Karcyn had a buddy here named Onyx and they had a blast together in their play groups. However, Karcyn would happily be an only animal as long as he can still get his energy out in a yard, playing fetch, or on a hike!

Karcyn James is potty trained and is very intelligent. He already knows how to sit, stay, and lie down. With more patience and training, who knows what else he could learn! And thanks to a generous donor, Karcyn's adoption fee is fully waived. If Karcyn sounds like a good fit for you, don't hesitate to come meet him!

As with all of High Country Humane's animals, Karcyn James is up-to-date on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet him at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

