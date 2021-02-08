Pet of the Week: Kaiser

Can you remember 8 month ago? Seems like a long time, right? Well, that’s how long beautiful Kaiser has been living in shelters and waiting for his furever family to come find him! At 10 years of age with an unfortunate medical condition, Kaiser was surrendered to our friends at the Humane Society of Sedona back in June and then transferred to us in September. Luckily for us, we had a fantastic foster family step up to welcome Kaiser into their home and care for him while he looks for his furever family.