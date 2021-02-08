Pet of the Week: Kaiser

Can you remember 8 month ago? Seems like a long time, right? Well, that’s how long beautiful Kaiser has been living in shelters and waiting for his furever family to come find him! At 10 years of age with an unfortunate medical condition, Kaiser was surrendered to our friends at the Humane Society of Sedona back in June and then transferred to us in September. Luckily for us, we had a fantastic foster family step up to welcome Kaiser into their home and care for him while he looks for his furever family.
Kaiser loves hikes, hanging out in his kiddie pool, and spending time with his humans. He’s looking for a nice quiet home where he can enjoy being pampered for the rest of his retirement. We know this handsome gentleman deserves it!
As with all High Country Humane's animals, Kaiser is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. His foster family’s contact info can be seen on his profile! Reach out to schedule a meet & greet with Kaiser! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.