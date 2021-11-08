Pet of the Week: Kahlo

Are you looking for a kitty with quite a bit of swagger? Well then, Kahlo is your boy!

This 1.5-year-old Siamese mix is chatting up a storm here at the shelter. He is so friendly and ready to meet every single person that walks into the community cat room. This cross-eyed love will make such a wonderful addition to any household.

Just like a typical Siamese, he is vocal, social, playful, independent and curious. Kahlo is always checking out something new, whether it's the new cats or the new toys he has to give it a sniff. You can often find him perched up high, observing the goings-on of shelter life. He can get along with other friendly kitties although sometimes he can be a bit pushy just because he has no sense of their personal boundaries! Kahlo is so ready to go home, so come meet him today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Kahlo is current on his vaccinations, neutered, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

