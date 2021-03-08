 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Jury
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: JURY

Pet of the Week: Jury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
jury

My name is Jury but the jury is definitely not still out on me. It was a unanimous verdict that I am a very handsome guy. I even have a tipped over ear that makes me look especially snappy. You wouldn't suspect that I am six years old because I am playful and inquisitive. I came to the Coconino Humane Association from the Kingman shelter where I was brought in as a stray. Everyone at the Flagstaff shelter has been very kind to me but I want a home where my family will care enough to look for me if I get lost. If you come to meet me I am certain you will think I would be a great addition to your family. You can also see more adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden honors 21 women worldwide for courage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)