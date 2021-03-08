My name is Jury but the jury is definitely not still out on me. It was a unanimous verdict that I am a very handsome guy. I even have a tipped over ear that makes me look especially snappy. You wouldn't suspect that I am six years old because I am playful and inquisitive. I came to the Coconino Humane Association from the Kingman shelter where I was brought in as a stray. Everyone at the Flagstaff shelter has been very kind to me but I want a home where my family will care enough to look for me if I get lost. If you come to meet me I am certain you will think I would be a great addition to your family. You can also see more adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Just In
Pet of the Week: Jury
Related to this story
Most Popular
What Danny Neal gave Coral Evans, back in the day, was an ear and his undivided attention when she sought him out — which was often. A chance …
As a firefighter — not just any crew member, but the superintendent of the T1 Flagstaff Interagency Hotshots — Bill Kuche over the years has t…
A stretch of land along Interstate 17 could become a new resort after the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded a proposed …
- Updated
A bicyclist was killed following a hit-and-run collision early Monday morning at the 3500 block of East Soliere Avenue near Christ’s Church of…
That December night, 57 years ago in Prescott, a chill permeated the air. The temperature plunged below 30, jacket weather even for hardy Flag…
- Updated
After about two hours of discussion in a closed session, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Steve P…
Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Elks Lodge clinic in Flagstaff scales efforts to 750 daily vaccinations
On Friday, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s vaccine clinic at the Elks Lodge administered 717 vaccines. The day before, that number was 767. Those were the first two days the clinic saw daily vaccinations exceed 700, and according to NAH officials, vaccination efforts are not slowing down any time soon.
To honor all those affected by the pandemic -- including those that have died, lost a loved one, survived the illness or provided vital commun…
Inmates in Coconino County can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination if they choose, though jail officials are reporting a refusal rate close to 75%.
- Updated
The use of to-go boxes and takeout bags has skyrocketed with restaurants’ surge of to-go orders since the start of the pandemic. A world with …