Pet of the Week: Jury

My name is Jury but the jury is definitely not still out on me. It was a unanimous verdict that I am a very handsome guy. I even have a tipped over ear that makes me look especially snappy. You wouldn't suspect that I am six years old because I am playful and inquisitive. I came to the Coconino Humane Association from the Kingman shelter where I was brought in as a stray. Everyone at the Flagstaff shelter has been very kind to me but I want a home where my family will care enough to look for me if I get lost. If you come to meet me I am certain you will think I would be a great addition to your family. You can also see more adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org