Pet of the Week: June

Hi, my name is June and, just like the summer sun here in Flagstaff, sometimes you see me and sometimes you don't. I'm a sweet, but shy girl that could use a quiet and patient home to let me come out of my shell. I came in with three other kitties and I live in one of the community rooms here in High Country Humane, so I would probably do best in a home with some feline siblings of my own. I know there are lots of adorable and playful kittens you could pick right now, but I hope you take some time to come meet me too! You can take me home today for only $25.