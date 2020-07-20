Pet of the Week: June
Hi, my name is June and, just like the summer sun here in Flagstaff, sometimes you see me and sometimes you don't. I'm a sweet, but shy girl that could use a quiet and patient home to let me come out of my shell. I came in with three other kitties and I live in one of the community rooms here in High Country Humane, so I would probably do best in a home with some feline siblings of my own. I know there are lots of adorable and playful kittens you could pick right now, but I hope you take some time to come meet me too! You can take me home today for only $25.

As with all HCH animals, June is fixed, current on her vaccinations, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

