PET OF THE WEEK: Julie

Julie here. I'm a tough girl with her guard up, but will quickly put it down once I trust you! I would prefer an only animal home, I just want to have all the lovin's! I enjoy playing tug-o-war, going for walks, playing fetch, and hanging out with my favorite people! I'm not too sure about some men, so living with only women would be ideal! What can I say? I have high standards for where I'm going to spend the rest of my life, wouldn't you? Come down to HCH to meet me! My adoption fee is only $25 thanks to a generous sponsor.