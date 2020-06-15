PET OF THE WEEK: Julie

Julie here. I'm a tough girl with her guard up, but will quickly put it down once I trust you! I would prefer an only animal home, I just want to have all the lovin's! I enjoy playing tug-o-war, going for walks, playing fetch, and hanging out with my favorite people! I'm not too sure about some men, so living with only women would be ideal! What can I say? I have high standards for where I'm going to spend the rest of my life, wouldn't you? Come down to HCH to meet me! My adoption fee is only $25 thanks to a generous sponsor.
As with all High Country Humane animals, Julie is fixed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org
