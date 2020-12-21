Pet of the week: Jordan

Well, it is a long story. My human family became quite frustrated with me because I didn't appear to listen, so they took me to the shelter. The staff and volunteers there also had difficulty getting through to me at first. Eventually it became clear to everyone, and was verified by the veterinarian, that I am deaf. Now they know why the experience had been so frustrating to everyone — me included! I am still learning my manners and sometimes I can get a bit excited but for the most part, after extensive training, I am a well-behaved dog. I think an experienced handler could help me develop even more. When you come to the shelter to see me let the staff know that I am the one you want to visit because I am not on the main adoption floor. You can see our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org