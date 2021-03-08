Pet of the Week: Jojo

Hi, I'm Jojo! I'm a very friendly guy who can't wait to find my furever home! I'm so excited to lounge on the couch with my very own family. My ideal furever home would have a laid back atmosphere and a comfortable bed, but mostly what I need is your love! I am a very good boy on car rides and love them. I also love to go on relaxing trail walks. We found out recently that I do like to chase cats, so I need a cat free home! I do okay being around other dogs, but I probably need to be the only dog in the home, because I'm not great at sharing my things. I'm ready to go home when you are, so please come visit me soon. My adoption fee is only $50 because I'm a senior dude.