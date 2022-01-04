Pet of the Week: Jim and Carmelo

Is there anything sweeter than a blind kitten and his best friend? Meet Jim & Carmelo, two 5-month-old kittens that have been with their foster mom since they were little babies! They are so ready to find a forever home.

They have been fostered around other cats and dogs! They are so sweet, cuddly and playful. The best part is that they entertain each other; you can just sit back and laugh at their shenanigans. Because Carmelo is blind, he needs a home with stability so that he can get familiar with his surroundings without them changing up on him!

The adoption fee for both kittens together is only $100! As with all High Country Humane's animals, they are up to date on vaccinations, fixed, and come with free lifetime microchip registrations. To contact their foster mom about doing a meet & greet please email lolson@highcountryhumane.org or text (928) 589-1262. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0