Pet of the Week: Jezebel

Jezebel is a female three-month-old Russian Blue mix. She was born with one eye only partially formed so the veterinarian for the Coconino Humane Association removed it and sealed it. It most definitely has not slowed this kitten down— she is extremely active and playful. All her energy will keep you entertained for hours. You can experience for yourself if you visit her at the shelter or you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org