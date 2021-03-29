 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Jesse
Pet of the Week: Jesse

jesse

If you’ve ever wanted your very own Grumpy Cat, you have to come meet Jesse!

Jesse and his sister, Jasmine, were surrendered to High Country Humane when their senior owner couldn’t care for them any more. After just an hour or two, Jesse was right at home at the shelter; already up at the window trying to catch the attention of everyone walking by. This old boy may perpetually look like you just woke him up from a nap, but he’s actually very playful, friendly, and always down for a cuddle. Jesse does have some bladder problems due to his age, but is very spry and happy! You’ll find him in our Cat Kitchen following our staff, volunteers, and visitors; showing off what a handsome fellow he is. He’s great at enticing you with his big fluffy belly and loves to be pet! Come meet Jesse!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Jesse is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

