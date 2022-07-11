Pet of the Week: Jax

This sweet, sweet 8-month-old boy is Jax. He came to us back in May and hasn't had any luck getting out of the shelter. He's been in a few temporary foster homes but none were able to keep him long through no fault of Jax's.

Some things about Jax: He's a huge cuddle bug once he knows you. He's goofy and playful (big fan of tennis balls) and everything great about a puppy! He knows a few commands already, and is great on a leash. He loves other dogs, so if you have one, be sure to bring them for a meet 'n' greet. Please come meet this awesome boy!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Jax is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.