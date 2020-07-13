Pet of the Week: Jake
Hi there! I'm Jake and I'm the perfect size companion for going anywhere! Which is perfect, because I really really want to go everywhere with you! I know everything about living in a home and walking on a leash. I even know my name! So you won't have to worry about training me at all! I can be a little picky with my friends, so no kids in my new home please! I'm little, but adventurous! Are we a match? Come get me today and let's hang out! You can meet me by contacting my foster mom at kasey0501@gmail.com or (520) 248-0496! From Jake's foster mom: "He may be 7 but he has so much energy. He can hike over 5 miles and still wanna play tug of war and catch when he gets home. He would be perfect for an avid hiker. He loves peanut butter so much and loves to cuddle up in bed first thing in the morning, he even lets us sleep in! Jakey also smiles when he sleeps sometimes, it's crazy cute!!"

As with all High Country Humane animals, Jake is fixed, is current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet him at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org

