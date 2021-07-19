 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Jackson
PET OF THE WEEK: SWEETIE

Pet of the Week: Jackson

  • Updated
Jackson

Meet Jackson! He is a wonderful dog who has had a very tough life. He came to the Coconino Humane Association emaciated and abused. The shelter staff nursed him back to health and you would never guess he had suffered in the past. This 2-year-old shepherd mix would make a great addition to your family. Unfortunately after being adopted once a landlord situation caused him to be returned. Now he has been at the shelter for two months and it is starting to take a toll on his well-being. Can you be his second savior? Come meet him today. You can also see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

