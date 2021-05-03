 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Jackson
Come visit Jackson. This 2-year-old shepherd mix was extremely thin and malnourished when he first arrived at the Coconino Humane Association. After lots of loving care, he was adopted and grew to his desired weight. Now he has a lot of energy and a beautiful shiny coat. Unfortunately, his new home couldn't accommodate his enthusiastic greetings and separation anxiety. (Of course, it is to be expected that he would suffer from separation anxiety considering he had been abandoned earlier.) With patience, this now beautiful dog can learn to be a wonderful addition to your family. He is one of many sweet pets available at the shelter. You can see others online at coconinohumane.org

